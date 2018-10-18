Students at Gray/New Gloucester High School carved pumpkins Thursday that will become part of the 16th annual Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival in Freeport this weekend. Over 7,500 carved pumpkins will be on display at the festival, which raises funds for Camp Sunshine, a year-round, cost-free retreat on Sebago Lake in Casco for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

