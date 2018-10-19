Two Cape Elizabeth residents who are new to politics are vying for the seat representing House District 30.

Voters in District 30, which represents all of Cape Elizabeth except for a sliver along the South Portland border, will choose between Charles “Peter” Rich, a Republican, and Anne Carney, a Democrat.

The seat is being vacated by Democratic Rep. Kimberly Monaghan, who has served for eight years and will be termed out of office.

Carney, a 55-year-old attorney, said she’d like to focus on protecting the environment, in part by reducing reliance on fossil fuels; improving the state’s funding formula for education; growing Maine’s economy through job creation; and providing access to quality, affordable health care.

Carney said she’s in favor of Medicaid expansion, which was passed by voters through a statewide referendum last fall and ordered by the courts, but stalled by Gov. Paul LePage.

This, she said, would also bring resources to Maine to help treat substance use disorders. Medicaid expansion also would help keep rural hospitals and health centers viable by providing a reimbursement mechanism for their patients, she said.

Carney said she also would work on enacting a health insurance program to cover all Maine children through high school graduation.

She said she wants to remove roadblocks to renewable energy, such as a surcharge on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Carney said she’d also like to see the state develop a statewide high-speed internet system and improve the state’s transportation infrastructure as ways to promote economic growth.

Rich, 66, is retired after a 36-year career at Bath Iron Works.

His top priority, he said, would be to strengthen Maine’s economy. Rich said he’d like to see the state explore creative ways to use its strengths, such as replacing plastic bags with “Maine-made paper bags.”

Rich said school districts, municipalities and the state could be more efficient with their resources by paring down administrative staff and representatives. Administrative positions, Rich said, could likely be minimized or merged in today’s technologically “wired world.”

He suggested large businesses select executives to teach at local high schools for eight months a year as a way for schools to save funding in staffing and give students “good outside perspective.”

And he said state education funding levels need to be made clear two to three years in advance, rather than a few months before school districts are expected to adopt an annual budget.

Rich opposes Medicaid expansion and said there should be low-cost free-market health insurance options that could be purchased across state lines.

