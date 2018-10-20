A Biddeford man was arrested early Saturday in Waterboro and charged with possession of heroin.
York County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Sokokis Trail about 1 a.m., and they encountered Jonathan Dowd, 27, Sheriff William King said. Deputies found that Dowd had heroin in his possession and arrested him, according to King.
Dowd is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7. He was being held Saturday at the York County Jail on $500 bail.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Saturday's NBA roundup: Tatum leads Celtics to victory, despite late foul
-
Nation & World
Congress not in session but Trump says there will be tax cuts before November
-
College
Saturday's college football: Penn State holds off Indiana
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday's girls' roundup: Freeport reaches Class B South field hockey final
-
Sports
Saturday's Sports Digest: Red Claws' roster is bolstered by draft