A crash involving multiple vehicles is causing major delays on the Maine Turnpike Monday morning.
The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Exit 48 and Exit 46 in Portland. Emergency crews are on scene.
Major delays are expected during the morning commute.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
