BOSTON — It’s looking to be cold for Game 1 of the World Series, but at least the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers probably will avoid the rain.

Forecasts for Tuesday night call for the temperature to be around 50 for the 8:09 p.m. first pitch. It will cool off during the game to the high 40s.

There’s a 50-50 chance of rain during the afternoon but it’s expected to pass by game time.

Wednesday night’s second game is expected to be about five degrees colder. The series then moves to Los Angeles, where the teams can expect it to be hot and sunny.

DODGERS MANAGER Dave Roberts said left-hander Hyun–Jin Ryu will start Game 2, followed by right-hander Walker Buehler in Game 3.

Clayton Kershaw already had been announced for the opener Tuesday night, facing Chris Sale of Boston.

Ryu was 7–3 with a 1.97 ERA in the regular season. He pitched seven scoreless innings in the NL Division Series and made two starts in the NLCS against Milwaukee – one a Dodgers win and also taking the loss in Game 6. He will face Boston left-hander David Price.

Buehler was 8–5 with a 2.62 ERA in the regular season and went 42/3 innings, allowing one run, in the NLCS clincher against the Brewers.

FRESH FROM his World Series workout, Rick Porcello was far from dog tired.

So the Red Sox pitcher took his new puppy for a romp at a popular park – Fenway Park .

Porcello watched in amusement as 4-month-old Bronco the German shepherd explored the yard Sunday. The pup sniffed outside the Boston dugout, zig-zagged across the outfield grass and ran next to the Green Monster.

“I got him a couple days before the playoffs,” Porcello said. “As soon as I saw him, I knew I wanted him to be in my life.”

Porcello, the 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, didn’t have to look far to find him. Bronco’s dad is Drago, a 7-year-old service dog owned by the Fenway Park head groundskeeper, Dave Mellor.

Drago was on the field as usual with Mellor after the Red Sox held a short practice. Bronco was named because of his active nature, his tail wagging a mile a minute, and roamed from corner to corner with Drago.

“Who’s a good dog?” Porcello called as they ran past.

WITH THE Fall Classic going the full seven games the past two seasons, the announcer Joe Buck is preparing for Boston and Los Angeles to go the distance as well.

“I’m asking for (analyst) John Smoltz to get a raise because all we get are seven-game series,” Buck said as he prepares for his 21st World Series call for Fox. The series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox begins Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Of the five postseason series Buck and Smoltz have called since 2016, only one has not gone seven games. The 2016 NL Championship Series between the Dodgers and Cubs went six games.

Buck said a couple years ago that he only wanted to do a few more years of baseball, but a contract extension with Fox will keep him in that role through at least 2021, when the network’s deal with Major League Baseball expires.

