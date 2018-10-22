A first-time Republican candidate is challenging a three-term Democratic incumbent in House District 27, which includes parts of Gorham and Scarborough.
Roger E. Densmore is hoping to unseat Rep. Andrew McLean.
Both candidates are traditionally financed. According to the Maine Ethics Commission, McLean’s total contributions are $3,770, and Densmore’s $400.
McLean, 33, said his top issues include workforce development and improving the condition of the state’s infrastructure, including roads and bridges.
A proponent of a Maine Turnpike connector to the Bernard Rines Bypass in Gorham, McLean said he would continue to work with turnpike officials, push federal agencies and engage the community to move the project forward.
Medicaid expansion passed by voters in a 2017 referendum should be implemented, McLean said.
As for the opioid crisis, McLean said it requires a multifaceted approach that includes access to preventive care and treatment. Part of the solution is compassion, eliminating the stigma, not demonizing people and increasing empathy, he said.
Densmore, 47, said he would work to rein in government waste and opposes raising taxes on people.
Across the state, Densmore said, funding of schools is “chewing up revenue,” and in Gorham and other towns “it’s a big bone of contention.”
To deal with the opioid problem, Densmore would support stepped-up enforcement against the flow of drugs into Maine from out of state. He also advocates treatment and educating youth about the dangers of prescription drugs.
Densmore said he would support Medicaid expansion if a “sensible way” were identified to fund it.
