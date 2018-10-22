WASHINGTON — President Trump on Monday said he would propose a major tax cut for middle class Americans next week “of about 10 percent” and that Congress would vote on it soon, but he offered few details and lawmakers did not appear to have any plans to act on the president’s promise.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said the White House was looking at putting out a proposal next week.

“We’re doing it now for middle-income people,” he said. “This is not for business. This is for the middle.”

“We’ll do the vote after the election,” Trump said, again suggesting a cut after first floating the idea Saturday.

Aside from saying the tax cut would be roughly “10 percent,” Trump offered no further details.

Republican congressional leaders, who would need to usher any tax cut through Congress, appeared caught off guard once again by Trump’s comments.

Spokespeople for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, referred questions back to the White House.

Legislation enacting such a cut has not been planned on Capitol Hill, and congressional Republicans were privately skeptical that a vote could happen during Congress’ post-election lame duck session, which already looks like it will be overtaken by a fight over Trump’s border wall.

Congress passed a massive tax cut plan last year. The law’s biggest change permanently cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

It also reduced income tax rates for income at all levels, while changing the structure of many tax deductions. Nonpartisan analyses of the plan found the law’s individual tax cuts overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy.

While the corporate cut is permanent, the cuts for individuals and families would expire after 7 years. Republicans drafted the law that way to limit the law’s projected additions to the deficit, and they have said a later Congress will extend the individual cuts.

House Republicans have already approved a bill that would make those tax cuts permanent, but the Senate has not taken up the measure.

That bill is not the same as what Trump promised Monday, as the president said Congress would enact an additional 10 percent tax decrease for the middle class beyond the cuts enacted in last year’s law.

Trump’s comments about a new tax cut come barely two weeks ahead of midterm elections that will decide control of Congress. With polls showing the existing tax law is unpopular, Republicans have largely abandoned plans to campaign on it and instead many of them are running attack ads against their opponents.”

Democrats dismissed Trump’s announcement.

