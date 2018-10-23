JONESPORT — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a lobsterman who’s reported to have fallen overboard.
Officials say Coast Guard boats and aircraft are searching the waters around Doyle Island, which is off Jonesport, Down East.
The distress call was made at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The Maine Marine Patrol and Coast Guard crews from Air Station Cape Cod are participating in the search.
