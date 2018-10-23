Espo’s Trattoria, the family-owned Italian restaurant known for its softball-sized meatballs and twin lobster specials, is for sale.

The 5,550-square-foot restaurant at 1335 Congress St. in Portland has been family-run for 45 years, and is now on the market for $1.2 million, according to Malone Commercial Brokers.

The building was constructed in 1910 (the dining room still has its original tin ceiling) and was renovated in 2005.

It includes a small patio, decent parking (a rarity in Portland), and a second-floor apartment.

One of the co-owners of Espo’s was Joseph Esposito Sr., who was the son of Italian immigrants and grew up on Munjoy Hill. He died in 2014 at age 84.

The owners could not be reached for details.

