Ireland has a presidential election this month. As has been the case for decades, it will use ranked-choice voting. This gives citizens a wide range of freedom and individual choice in who to vote for, with everyone from the Labor Party-backed incumbent to three business people from the same TV show!
The beauty is that ranked-choice voting allows voters to focus on each candidate’s pitch and experience, not on worrying about opinion polls or who will spoil for whom. The winner will know that a broad swath of society is behind them.
Today, on my Maine absentee ballot, I proudly ranked my choices for U.S. senator and U.S. representative. But I know I wasn’t the only voter frustrated at being unable to do so for governor. I hope that the new Legislature will step forward and send a question to the people to implement ranked-choice voting for governor.
Cormac Manning
Belfast, Northern Ireland
-
Nation & World
Turkish president: Saudis plotted writer's killing for days
-
Boston Red Sox
Their kids are confident, but longtime Red Sox fans still can't forget the curse
-
Business
Regulators moving to ban exotic bait that could threaten lobster fishery
-
Politics
Crowdfunding to pressure Collins on Kavanaugh vote likely to face legal challenge
-
Election 2018
Candidates for at-large City Council seat have differing views of Portland