YARMOUTH — Hannah Dwyer scored twice to lead defending state champion Yarmouth to a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Freeport in a Class B South girls’ soccer quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 4 Clippers (10-5) advance to the regional semifinals Saturday against either No. 1 Cape Elizabeth or No. 9 Gray-New Gloucester.

Both of Dwyer’s goals came in the first half, after Freeport had taken a 1-0 lead. The first came from 10 yards out with an assist from Abi Hincks. The second came after a long kick eluded the grasp Freeport goalkeeper Leah Rusiecki and left a surprised Dwyer with an unguarded net.

The Clippers made it 3-1 on a corner-kick conversion early in the second half. Gabby Thibodeau scored after Rusiecki had knocked away the corner from Olivia Feeley. A successful penalty kick by Catriona Gould pulled Freeport (8-5-2) within a goal with 6:54 remaining.

The teams split regular-season games, Yarmouth winning in September and Freeport earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Freeport struck first, 12 minutes into the game, when sophomore Rachel Wall scored from close range after the ball squirted free as she battled two defenders, allowing her an open shot on goal.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >