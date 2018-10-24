A 27-year-old man charged with stabbing another patron inside the State Theatre during a concert Sunday night was ordered held on bail Wednesday by a Cumberland County Unified Court judge.

Joseph Lewis of Portland faces one count of aggravated assault, and was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail, or $1,000 cash if Lewis agrees to a Maine pre-trial services contract that places restrictions on his conduct if he is to be released.

Lewis, in a yellow jumpsuit, stood in the courtroom and spoke briefly with his attorney, Stephen Shea.

Because aggravated assault is a felony, Lewis must be indicted by a grand jury before he enters a plea.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Norway, was injured but is expected to recover.

Police were called to the venue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday as a concert by a California group, the Dirty Heads, finished its set. Police met the victim in the venue’s lobby before he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police and security at the State Theatre ushered the roughly 1,800 people out of the building as investigators searched the crowd for the suspect.

Lewis was arrested Monday evening. Police have declined to offer specifics about what precipitated the alleged stabbing or if the two men knew each other.

Police have also declined to say what object or weapon was used to injure the victim, who had at least one puncture wound.

Lewis has no criminal record in Maine, according to the state Bureau of Information, which tracks criminal histories statewide.

The State Theatre’s general manager, Lauren Wayne, said staff are fully cooperating with police, and that the same security measures were in place Sunday that are implemented at all shows there.

Staff members at the theater search patrons’ bags and scan them with a handheld metal detector before they’re allowed to enter.

