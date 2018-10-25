Independent congressional candidate Marty Grohman has filed a complaint with the Maine Attorney General’s Office and two other agencies against Republican nominee Mark Holbrook, arguing that Holbrook has “falsely” portrayed himself as a psychologist. Holbrook said Grohman is playing politics by unfairly attacking his professional credentials.

Grohman and Holbrook are attempting to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-North Haven, in Maine’s 1st Congressional District in the Nov. 6 election.

Holbrook said he has a doctorate in clinical psychology from Fielding Graduate University, but has never portrayed himself as a practicing clinical psychologist, although he does have a therapy license and works as a counselor. He said Grohman is “desperate” and retaliating because in campaign emails Holbrook refers to Grohman as a “liberal Democrat masquerading as an independent.”

“What (Grohman) is doing is pretty loathsome,” Holbrook said. “He will say anything to anybody to get their vote.”

Grohman, of Biddeford, filed complaints with the attorney general, Cumberland County District Attorney’s office and the Maine Office of Professional and Financial Regulation. Holbrook, of Brunswick, used to have a license to practice psychology in Maine, but hasn’t since 2015, according to state records.

“According to state law, it is illegal to “profess to be or be presented to the public by any title incorporating the name ‘psychological,’ ‘psychologist’ or ‘psychology'” if one is not licensed as a psychologist,” a Grohman news release said.

Holbrook’s name in website searches refers to him as a psychologist and Holbrook has said in media accounts that he is a psychologist, according to the Grohman news release,

“Mark Holbrook’s lack of candor about his license status is deeply disturbing,” said Riley Ploch, Grohman’s spokesman. “Advertising falsely to veterans and law enforcement officers who are struggling with serious mental conditions is shocking and unacceptable. We are calling on the proper authorities to act swiftly.”

Holbrook’s advertisement for services on the Psychology Today website refers to him as a “counselor” and also touts his membership in the American Psychological Association.

“My approach to psychotherapy is strength based. I work collaboratively with my patients, synthesizing treatment techniques to best meet each person’s unique treatment goals,” Holbrook wrote on the website.

Holbrook said a few years ago he sought a Maine license to be a clinical psychologist, but withdrew because he decided to instead pursue a license as a clinical professional counselor and as a psychological examiner. Holbrook said he can run his therapy business with those two licenses. A psychological examiner is licensed to give psychological tests. State records confirm that Holbrook has the counseling and psychological examiner licenses.

But Grohman’s campaign said Holbrook is being deceptive.

In the formal complaints to the three agencies, a letter signed by the Grohman campaign said, “This is not a one-off mistake. This is a long term record of falsehoods aimed at deceiving the public and potential clients to profit from. I urge that you investigate this matter thoroughly and swiftly.”

