U.S. Senator Angus King is entering the final weeks of his campaign against two challengers with almost a million dollars in hand, according to federal campaign finance reports filed Thursday.

King, an independent, raised $78,371 in the first half of October, for a total of $5.5 million since January 2017. He spent almost $1.5 million over that period and now has $970,519 cash on hand, according to the pre-general report. All U.S. Senate and House candidates must file the reports, which cover the period between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, by midnight.

Among the October contributions to King was $45,523 from political action committees and about $32,000 from individual donors. He spent more than $565,000 on digital ad buys and mailers.

In the 2nd District, a more heated race that has drawn national attention, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep Bruce Poliquin faces Democratic challenger Jared Golden, a state representative from Lewiston, and two independents who trail in the contest.

Poliquin reported raising $98,617 for a total of $3.9 million in contributions so far. He spent $1.4 million – virtually all of it on media buys – and now has $738,481 on hand.

King, the clear front-runner, is facing Republican challenger state Sen. Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein, a former educator and software developer who lives in Yarmouth.

Ringelstein, who co-created and sold an education software company called UClass, reported loaning himself another $20,000 in the reporting period, for a total of almost $220,000. He has total contributions of $359,369 and spent $327,341, leaving him with $32,028 cash on hand.

In the 1st District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from North Haven who has held the seat since 2009, faces challengers Martin Grohman, a former Democratic Biddeford legislator running as an independent, and Republican Mark Holbrook.

