Howe and Howe Technologies, which makes futuristic off-road and military vehicles in Waterboro, is being purchased by Textron, a defense contractor based in Rhode Island.

Michael D. Howe, president of the firm, said the deal is expected to close in late November or early December. Terms were not disclosed, but Textron is a $14 billion military and industrial conglomerate whose subsidiaries make specialized vehicles such Bell helicopters, Cessna aircraft and Arctic Cat snowmobiles. It employs 35,000 people worldwide.

Howe and Howe has developed Ripsaw, a remote-controlled, tank-like vehicle that can handle a wide range of terrains and conditions. A version of the vehicle was used in the movie “Mad Max: Fury Road” three years ago.

Howe said the purchase will allow the Waterboro operation to expand, step up its research and development operations and better compete for military contracts. It is currently bidding for a contract for remote-controlled vehicles, such as Ripsaw. The contract is expected to be awarded in the next six months or so, Howe said.

The company will remain in Waterboro after the sale, and may be able to add to its 50 employees, Howe said. There’s also a possibility that it could build new facilities locally.

A spokeswoman from Textron said the company will have no comment until the purchase is complete.

Howe and Howe was formed by twins Geoff and Michael Howe in 2005.

The company has also developed and sold Ripchairs, which are off-road wheelchairs; a fire-fighting robot; a robot customized for police use; and other robots used in surveillance and landscaping.

