BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored on a power play with 1:01 left in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night.

Sam Reinhart also had a goal in the third period, Jason Pominville scored twice and Jeff Skinner had three assists for the Sabres, who have won three straight to improve to 6-4-0 – their best start after 10 games since the 2011-12 season.

Max Domi scored two goals for the Canadiens, who lost in regulation for the first time.

PREDATORS 4, DEVILS 3: Kyle Turris made a length of the ice rush and snapped a shot past Keith Kinkaid 3:35 into overtime as Nashville rallied to win at New Jersey.

Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg and Yannick Weber also scored for the Predators.

NOTES

DEVILS: Forward Brian Boyle played in his 700th NHL game Thursday night.

Boyle received an ovation from the crowd when a message was shown on the scoreboard noting it was his 700th game and his cancer was in remission.

CAPITALS: Forward Tom Wilson’s 20-game suspension for an illegal check to an opponent’s head in a preseason game was upheld by the NHL.

RANGERS: Forward Matt Beleskey was assigned to Hartford of the AHL.

