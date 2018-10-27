NEW YORK — It’s a busy time for Busy Philipps.

She’s got a New York Times best-selling book, “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” and her late-night talk show on E! called “Busy Tonight” premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT.

Philipps often posted photos online of her writing the book.

“I didn’t even know that celebrities have other people write their books. Literally no one ever told me that until I was almost finished with mine,” she says. “But one of my characteristics is I do enjoy doing things the hard way.”

It’s that kind of an unfiltered observation that has earned the 39-year-old a large following on Instagram. Philipps posts multiple stories there throughout the day, sharing everything from random observations that often begin with “guys,” to glimpses into her trampoline workouts.

In “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” she’s forthcoming about being sexually assaulted, having an abortion as a teenager, and marital issues with her husband.

Philipps says she had no reservations about sharing those parts of her life.

“I was incredibly thoughtful about everything that I put in my book,” she says. “It wasn’t something that I wrote overnight. It took me a long time.”

