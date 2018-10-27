Nic Pierog and Nick Moutrey each scored twice Saturday night and the Manchester Monarchs (2-3) used a three-goal second period to get past the Maine Mariners (2-4) in a 5-2 ECHL victory at Manchester, New Hampshire.

Zach Tolkinen and Alex Kile each had a goal and an assist for the Mariners.

NHL: Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiuila each scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers ended a 13-game losing streak against Nashville with a 5-3 victory in Tennessee.

Connor McDavid also scored and Mika Koskinen made 24 saves in his first start for the Oilers. Edmonton was 0-11-2 in its previous 13 games against the Predators.

Filip Forsberg had a hat trick for Nashville.

• Nicklas Backstrom scored the winner in a shootout and goaltender Pheonix Copley earned his first career victory as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames, 4-3.

• Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, Keith Kinkaid made 35 saves and the host New Jersey Devils stopped a three-game slide by topping the Florida Panthers, 3-2.

• Brock Nelson scored two goals, Robin Lehner stopped 22 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Flyers 6-1 at Philadelphia.

GOLF

HSBC CHAMPIONS: Tony Finau closed with three straight birdies for a 2-under 70 and took advantage of a late collapse by Justin Rose to keep his three-shot lead in the World Golf Championship event at Shanghai.

Finau was at 13-under 203 after three rounds, ahead of Rose, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.

PGA: Cameron Champ shot an 8-under 64 to open a four-stroke lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Mississippi. Corey Conners was second after a 64.

LPGA: Nelly Korda shot a 3-under 69 to share the lead with Wei-Ling Hsu after three rounds of the LPGA Taiwan Championship at Taoyuan City.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Miguel Angel Jimenez shot his second straight 4-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Invesco QQQ Championship at Thousand Oaks, California.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Sloane Stephens overcame a terrible start against Karolina Pliskova to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Singapore, setting up a championship match against Elina Svitolina, who is the first Ukrainian woman to reach the season-ending final after beating Kiki Bertens, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer advanced to the final at Basel for the 14th time by beating seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 6-1, 6-4. He’ll face 93rd-ranked Marius Copil, who upset Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

ERSTE BANK OPEN: Kei Nishikori will try to end his losing streak in ATP finals when he faces Kevin Anderson on Sunday in Vienna. Nishikori beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals; Anderson beat Fernando Verdasco, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Kyle Busch won the pole at Martinsville Speedway to open the third round of the playoffs, turning a lap at 96.254 mph around the Virginia track. Clint Bowyer qualified second.

TRUCK SERIES: Johnny Sauter will again race for the series championship, getting an automatic berth into the finals by winning at Martinsville in the opener of the round of six.

It was Sauter’s fourth truck win at Martinsville, the most in the series.

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo snatched pole position from teammate Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton sits in third, poised to clinch his fifth series title.

