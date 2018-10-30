We need to oppose any effort from the Trump administration to allow for indefinite detention or separation of migrant families. Alternative methods, like the family case management program, have already proven to be effective for helping monitor asylum-seeking families while allowing them to stay together and outside of detention centers.
Forcing parents to choose between indefinite detention and giving up their children – especially given that some children may be adopted by American families while the parents are deported – is cruel and inhumane. Detaining families indefinitely is inhumane, expensive and illegal.
I urge Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King as well as Rep. Chellie Pingree to work to fund and implement methods such as the family case management program, and to fight to keep families together, supported, welcomed and safe – not in detention facilities.
Emily Connelly
Portland
