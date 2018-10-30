On Oct. 14, I suffered a mini-stroke. I was in the hospital from late afternoon Oct. 14 to late afternoon Oct. 16. During that time, I was given six pills that I normally take at home.
Two days after I was released, I got a notice in the mail that I would be getting a bill for $170.97 for those six pills. I normally pay a $3.30 co-pay for these pills at the pharmacy.
This just seems like a big rip-off. Something should be done about the outrageous prices hospitals are charging.
Robert Jackson
Sanford
Letters
