NEW HIRES

Dawson, Smith, Purvis & Bassett, PA announced two new hires.

Carmen Rae joined the firm after completing an internship during the 2018 tax season.

Rae, of Yarmouth, is a 2017 graduate of the University of Southern Maine with a degree in business administration and a concentration in accounting.

Taylor St. Amand joined the firm after finishing an internship earlier this year.

St. Amand, of Fairfield, earned her masters degree in business administration in accounting this year. She is pursuing her goal to obtain a Certified Public Accountant license.

Thomas Tash, a former marketing strategist for Dream Local Digital, returned to the agency as a marketing manager.

Tash, of Winthrop, previously led the marketing departments for Chimani, a Maine-based developer of national park mobile apps, and Cirrus Systems, a manufacturer of LED technology in Saco.

Milliken Brothers, Inc. in Portland hired Shawn Henderson as estimator and project manager.

Henderson brings over 19 years of experience in estimating, project management and design build on a wide range of construction projects.

Landry/French Construction Company expanded its team with three new hires.

Mark Purty joined Landry/French as senior project superintendent with 30 years of experience in commercial construction.

Purty spent the last two decades traveling to Boston working for some of the area’s best contractors, including Walsh Brothers.

Mike LaPointe joined the firm as a project superintendent with over 20 years of experience in higher education, healthcare, office and retail projects.

LaPointe most recently worked for Vermont-based PC Construction.

Brian Donovan joined Landry/French as an assistant superintendent. Donovan,previously worked for PC Construction for 17 years,

Katie Clark joins PortMA as chief operating officer and research director.

Clark brings experience in the research industry in both B2B and B2C research and marketing. Most recently, she led the research team at Diversified Communications.

PROMOTIONS

Whole Oceans promoted Jason Mitchell to president.

Mitchell previously served as chief operating officer of Whole Oceans.

Baxter State Park Authority appointed Marc Edwards as a naturalist.

Edwards is currently the park’s interpretive specialist.

Alexandra Keeley was promoted to digital marketing manager at Diversified Communications.

Keeley joined Diversified seven years ago and most recently served as inbound marketing team lead.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Sally Garand was appointed to the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership Board of Directors.

Garand has been a commercial loan officer with Finance Authority of Maine since 2012.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

John Quirk, owner of VIP Tires and Service, was named the 2018 Tire Dealer of the Year by Modern Tire Dealer, a national publication for the retail tire industry.

Quirk has been steering the business his grandfather founded in 1926 for 33 years. While at the helm, Quirk has taken a number of steps that have helped to transform VIP Tires and Service into a retail-focused operation with 57 stores in three states, and $70 million in sales.

