Former WGME reporter and anchor Doug Rafferty died in Hawaii, according to the Portland television station.

Rafferty, a longtime anchor at the CBS affiliate, died eight hours after arriving in Hawaii to visit his daughter, his wife, Bev, told WGME. He was 66.

Rafftery joined WGME in the early 1990s and spent 21 years at the station, including 16 years on the anchor desk with Kim Block. After suffering a stroke on air in 2006, he was moved from the anchor desk and worked on the “Doug’s Discovery” outdoors series.

Rafferty later sued the station alleging they discriminated against him after the stroke by removing him from his job and cutting his pay. He reached a settlement with the station and its parent company in 2013, but the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. He went on to work as spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The cause of Rafferty’s death has not been determined.

Share

< Previous

filed under: