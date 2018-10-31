University of New England dental students and staff will offer free dental care in Portland from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday as part of the 10th annual Dentists Who Care for ME event.

Dental services will be offered free of charge to people who cannot afford treatment and do not have insurance. Dental students will volunteer their time to provide teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions under the supervision of faculty members.

“UNE supports the community as a general rule,” said Melissa Victory, the dental school’s assistant director of patient services. “We feel this is a great way to give back by providing some free dental care to people who need it and otherwise cannot afford it.”

Appointments on Friday will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis and reservations will not be taken. People are encouraged to arrive early at the UNE Oral Health Center in Portland early because slots are expected to fill quickly. Parking is available at the health center at 750 Stevens Ave. in Portland.

Dentists Who Care for ME has served more than 4,000 patients and provided services valued at more than $1.2 million since its inception.

