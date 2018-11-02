Greater Portland Metro will offer free bus rides on Election Day, including Metro Breez service between Portland, Yarmouth, Freeport and Brunswick, as well as the new Husky Line between Portland and Gorham, and the Route 3 Crosstown service.
The service will be free through the day on Tuesday. This is the third year Metro has given free rides on Election Day, Metro General Manager Greg Jordan said. “A lack of transportation should never stand between voters and their access to polling locations,” he said in a statement.
For additional information, email [email protected] or call 774-0351.
-
Maine Red Claws
Red Claws drop G League opener to Westchester, 95-92
-
Sports
Friday's Sports Digest: Mariners lose to Reading in shootout
-
Sports
Friday's NBA roundup: Rockets top Nets 119-111 to end four-game skid
-
News
Rabbi calls for action at emotional Shabbat service
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Brunswick ends Cony's season again