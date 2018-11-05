SALES

Nicholas and Jodie Sotiropoulos purchased the former Nina’s Variety at 125 Bucknam Road, Falmouth. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.; Juliana Tonini, Magnusson Balfour.

CPM -10 Gurnet Road, LLC purchased the 5,744-square-foot investment property at 10 Gurnet Road, Brunswick. Matthew Cardente, Cardente Real Estate.

Maine Farmland Trust, Inc., purchased an office building at 509 Ocean Ave., Portland. Mike Cobb, Cardente Real Estate; John Robinson, RE/MAX Shoreline.

CPM – 19 Northbrook Drive, LLC purchased the 6,085-square-foot office investment property at 19 Northbrook Drive, Falmouth. Matthew Cardente, Cardente Real Estate.

Gold Street Properties, LLC purchased a retail condominium at 3 Gold St., Portland. Josh Soley, John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors.

Remington Properties purchased the 10-unit multifamily at 779 Congress St., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.; Jay Sparrow, RE/MAX Allied.

John Benoit purchased a 6,195-square-foot industrial building on 0.23 acre at 12 Rochester St., Westbrook. Greg Hastings, Tom Dunham, NAI The Dunham Group.

325 Bath Road, LLC purchased the 50,000-square-foot mixed-use building on 25 acres at 325 Bath Road, Brunswick. Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

Ultimate Property Management, LLC purchased the 7,979-square-foot mixed-use property on 2.11 acres at 120 Tandberg Trail, Windham. Greg Hastings, Tom Dunham, NAI The Dunham Group.

Flowfold Real Estate, LLC purchased the 7,500-square-foot warehouse building on 2 acres at 16 Sanford Drive, Gorham. Justin Lamontagne, Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

BBK Investments, LLC purchased the 1,494-square-foot industrial unit at 10 Mill Brook Road, Saco. Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group; Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

130 Western Avenue, LLC purchased the 20,000-square-foot retail building at 130 Western Ave., Augusta. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

You Land Convenience, LLC purchased the 6,963-square-foot commercial building at 10 Business Park Way, Turner. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kristo and Merita Papailia purchased the 3,220-square-foot office/retail building at 474 Main St., Gorham. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Opportunity Alliance purchased the 7,440-square-foot office building at 1085 Brighton Ave., Portland. Joe Malone, Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Advanced Heating Solutions, LLC purchased the 20,118-square-foot office building at 218-230 Bartlett St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Kelly Barrett, Raymond Baker, Century 21 Advantage.

NAMI purchased the 25,264-square-foot office building at 52 Water St., Hallowell. Nick Lucas, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Magenta, LLC purchased 6.1 acres at 40 Haigis Parkway, Scarborough. Rhonda Johnson, Keller Williams.

Integrity Holdings, LLC purchased the 0.275-acre land parcel at 137 Leeman Highway, Bath. Ty Hobbs, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

LEASES, OFFICE

Nordic AquaFarms, Inc., leased 2,450 square feet at Ocean Gate Plaza, 511 Congress St., Portland. Matthew Cardente, Robert Tragemann, Cardente Real Estate.

Stone Coast Fund Services, Inc., leased 42,271 square feet at One Canal Plaza, Portland. Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.; Joe Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Allergy & Asthma Associates of Maine, P.A. leased 6,071 square feet at 195 Fore River Parkway, Portland. Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.

Guideline Technologies leased 10,564 square feet at 16 Middle St., Portland. Sylas Hatch, TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; Greg Boulos, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Treworgy & Baldacci leased 2,907 square feet at 25 Spring St., Scarborough. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Kids First Center leased 3,000 square feet at Nonesuch River Plaza, 52 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; John Robinson, RE/MAX Shoreline.

Brennan & Roger, PLLC leased 1,032 square feet at 4-6 Main St., Kennebunk. Sam LeGeyt, Katie Millett, Tom Moulton, NAI The Dunham Group; Suzanne McKechnie, Investcomm.

Jaqueline Griffith leased 1,302 square feet at 5 Whites Bridge Road, Windham. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Embrace Home Loans leased 2,724 square feet at 869 Main St., Westbrook. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart P.C. leased 1,841 square feet at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Thomas Moulton, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Dan Greenstein, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Northeast Technical Institute renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet at Nonesuch River Plaza, 51 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Beth Brewer, LCSW leased 1,792 square feet at 602 Brighton Ave., Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Connected Office Technologies leased 175 square feet at 550 Forest Ave., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

SVN | The Urbanek Group leased 1,000 square feet at 52 Center St., Portland. Thomas Moulton, NAI The Dunham Group; Erik Urbanek, SVN | The Urbanek Group.

Old Port Development, LLC leased 1,700 square feet at 367 Fore St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

KMA Consulting leased 2,486 square feet at the Falmouth Shopping Center, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Heikkinen/State Farm leased 910 square feet at the Falmouth Shopping Center, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Valo, LLC leased 868 square feet at 121 Main St., Yarmouth. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

University Credit Union renewed its lease of 3,185 square feet and leased an additional 2,938 square feet at 23 Spring St., Scarborough. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Creative Works leased 9,010 square feet at 290 State St., Augusta. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

State 23 Media dba The Maine Magazine leased 3,556 square feet at 80 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; John Robinson, RE/MAX Shoreline.

Ace Hardware Corporation leased 8,114 square feet at 75 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Greg Boulos, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Roxane Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate; Todd Schaefer, JLL Tenant Representation.

Change Healthcare Technology Enables Services, LLC renewed its lease of 60,000 square feet at 17-21 Mollison Way, Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Groups leased 4,203 square feet at 217 Main St., Lewiston. Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Gorrill-Palmer Consulting Engineers, Inc., leased 3,069 square feet at 707 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland. Craig Young, Jon Rizzo, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Becket Family of Services leased 2,820 square feet at 10 Market Place Drive, York. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Dirigo Federal Credit Union leased 2,522 square feet at 217 Main St., Lewiston. Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams Realty.

ME Conference of the UCC leased 2,466 square feet at 337 State St., Augusta. Chris Paszyc, Nick Lucas, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Dennis Wheelock, Magnusson Balfour.

Comprehensive Health Management leased 2,250 square feet at 110 Main St., Saco. Jon Rizzo, Brice O’Connor, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Dave Johnson, Cushman & Wakefield.

Boston Financial Management subleased 2,212 square feet at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Canon Solutions America – Portland leased 1,812 square feet at 75 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Nate Stevens, Greg Boulos, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Thomas Pulie, CBRE.

Addiction Specialist leased 1,280 square feet at 2540 U.S. Route 202, Winthrop. Nick Lucas, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

State Farm leased 1,200 square feet at 21 Pleasant St., Portland. Jon Rizzo, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Jonathan Leahy, JT Leahy Real Estate.

PomaRand Behavioral Health Services leased 781 square feet at 217 Main St., Lewiston. Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Barbara Erkson, LCPC, LADC and Katherine Meredith LCPC, LADC, CCS leased 606 square feet at 110 Main St., Saco. Jon Rizzo, Brice O’Connor, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

LEASES, RETAIL

More & Co. leased 1,800 square feet at Lower Falls Landing, 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth. Mike Cobb, Cardente Real Estate.

Cunningham Prosthetic Care leased 2,600 square feet at 180 Main St., Saco. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Madena Ltd. leased 1,200 square feet at 11 Adams St., Biddeford. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Olympic Karate leased 4,091 square feet at 39 Mechanic St., Westbrook. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Jessica Morse leased 1,320 square feet at 415 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Arta Custom Framing leased 2,676 square feet at 223 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

This Thing of Ours Barbershop leased 1,130 square feet at 415 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Caizzo Fitness leased 1,200 square feet at the Falmouth Shopping Center, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Cabinet Depot of Maine leased 1,225 square feet at 200 Gorham Road, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Food City renewed its lease of 21,000 square feet at 583 Lisbon St., Lisbon. Chris Paszyc, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

GGM, LLC dba Good Guy Vapes leased 1,040 square feet at 321 Elm St., Biddeford. Chris Paszyc, Ty Hobbs, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

LEASES, INDUSTRIAL

Valley View Orchard Pie Co. leased 14,833 square feet at 14 Madison Ave., Oxford. Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Patrick Casalinova, Keller Williams Realty.

Warrior Sports Club leased 10,000 square feet at 17 Madison Ave., Oxford. Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Beaver Building & Backyard Improvements, Inc., leased 3,315 square feet at 110 Breakwater Annex, South Portland. Thomas Moulton, NAI The Dunham Group; Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Mega Industries, LLC leased 5,000 square feet at 59 Sanford Drive, Gorham. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Connectivity Group leased 3,000 square feet at 1 Karen Drive, Westbrook. Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group; Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Identity Group leased 66,000 square feet at 43 Bibber Parkway, Brunswick. Frank O’Connor, Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

ElleVet Sciences leased 5,200 square feet at 200 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Justin Lamontagne, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

B & B Truck Repair leased 3,000 square feet at 66 Andrews Road, Biddeford. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers.

