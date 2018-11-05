A crash on Route 302 in Windham involving a van and a motorcycle caused significant delays during the Monday morning commute.
Traffic was “heavily affected” in the area of Roosevelt Trail (Route 302) and Pettingill Road Monday morning, according to a dispatcher from Cumberland County Regional Communications. Emergency vehicles cleared the scene around 9:40 a.m. and all lanes were reopened to traffic, but cars were still moving slowly through the area.
The crash was reported at 7:45 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
