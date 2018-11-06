MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Prosecutors have dropped a simple assault charge against rapper T.I. but are moving ahead with charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct stemming from his May arrest outside his Atlanta-area home.
Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland said at the time that T.I. had lost his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in the neighborhood. T.I. was eventually allowed inside but walked back to the guard, demanding his name. T.I. was arrested but later released.
