TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilveksiy made 35 saves, Tyler Johnson broke a tie with 1:26 left, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-2 on Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in 9 of 12 games.

Johnson scored from just outside the crease off a pass from Nikita Kucherov. Steven Stamkos added an empty-netter.

Tampa Bay, with the NHL’s best record at 12-3-1, also got goals from Mathieu Joseph and J.T. Miller.

Josh Bailey scored twice and Robin Lehner stopped 23 shots for the Islanders.

PANTHERS 4, OILERS 1: Roberto Luongo made 26 saves in his second start since missing nine games with a knee injury to lift host Florida.

Evgenii Dadonov, Nick Bjugstad, Jonathan Huberdeau and Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, and Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots.

FLYERS 5, COYOTES 4: Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a one-timer 1:01 into overtime after Dale Weise tied the game with 2:13 left in regulation, and Philadelphia rallied past visiting Arizona.

Scott Laughton had two goals and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who began a five-game homestand – their longest of the season – after earning seven of a possible eight points on a four-game trip.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Michael Grabner each had a goal and an assist, and Brad Richardson and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who lost 5-2 at home to Philadelphia on Monday.

Jakub Voracek set up the winner in OT with a pass to Gostisbehere in the slot, and his slap shot beat goalie Darcy Kuemper.

SABRES 6, CANADIENS 5: Rasmus Ristolainen scored at 1:38 of overtime to lead Buffalo to a win at Montreal.

Vladimir Sobotka and Jeff Skinner each scored twice and Conor Sheary added a goal for the Sabres.

Linus Ullmark gave up five goals on 32 shots through two periods. Carter Hutton came in and made five saves in the third.

Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Peca, Andrew Shaw, Tomas Tatar and Nicolas Deslauriers scored for the Canadiens. Max Domi had three assists and extended his point streak to five games.

Carey Price made 25 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

With the game tied 5-5, Ristolainen scored the winner with a slap shot that soared right past Price.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: Goals by Andrei Svechnikov, Jaccob Slavin, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Calvin de Haan gave Carolina a four-goal lead early in the second period and the Hurricanes held to win at Chicago, spoling the NHL coaching debut of Jeremy Colliton.

Colliton became the 38th coach of the Blackhawks on Tuesday after Joel Quenneville was fired after 10 seasons with Chicago. Quenneville ranked second in NHL history with 890 regular-season victories.

Despite the coaching switch, Chicago got off to a sluggish, mistake-filled start and saw its winless streak reach six straight (0-5-1.).

