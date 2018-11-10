BIDDEFORD — Tommy Springer completed a fourth-down touchdown pass to Justin Bryant late in the third quarter and Marshwood’s defense made a one-point lead hold up in a 14-13 Class B South regional final win over Kennebunk on Saturday at Waterhouse Field.
Both teams are now 10-1. In two games this season the difference between the powerful programs was two points with the Rams winning 17-14 on a last-second field goal during the regular season.
Marshwood will play Brunswick in Saturday’s Class B state final at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
After a 7-7 first half, Kennebunk took a 13-7 lead on a Tripp Bush 6-yard run. Ryan Connors’ extra-point kick was blocked.
Marshwood promptly drove down the field and answered. Both teams scored once through the air in the first half.
This story will be updated
