LOS ANGELES — Brandin Cooks rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 5:49 to play on the first snap after Dante Fowler forced and recovered a fumble by Russell Wilson, and the Los Angeles Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a score as the Rams (9-1) swept the season series against their NFC West rival.

Los Angeles moved into commanding position for its second consecutive division title, but only after plenty of late drama in a rivalry that’s never lacking in excitement.

Wilson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for 92 yards and nearly rallied the Seahawks (4-5) all the way back after his fumble.

He hit Mike Davis for a short TD to cap a 90-yard drive with 1:56 to play. After the Seattle defense held, he got the Seahawks to the Los Angeles 35 before throwing four straight incompletions in the final minute.

Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee caught TD passes for the Rams.

SAINTS 51, BENGALS 14: Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes in the first half, moving ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career list, and visiting New Orleans (8-1) rolled to its eighth straight victory.

Brees led the Saints to touchdowns on all five first-half possessions with a nearly perfect performance – only two incompletions. His 17-yard TD to Michael Thomas with 2 seconds left in the half gave him 509 career touchdown passes, one more than Favre.

Cincinnati (5-4) became the first team in the Super Bowl era to give up 500 yards in three consecutive games; New Orleans finished with 509.

CHIEFS 26, CARDINALS 14: Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns as he broke the franchise record for touchdown passes in one season, leading Kansas City (9-1) to a win at home.

Both TD passes were to Tyreek Hill, the second giving the Chiefs’ first-year starter 31 for the season.

Arizona fell to 2-7, but Larry Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for No. 2 on the NFL’s career receiving yardage with 15,952.

PACKERS 31, DOLPHINS 12: Aaron Jones ran for career highs of 145 yards and two scores, and Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connected for two touchdown passes as Green Bay (4-4-1) beat visiting Miami (5-5).

CHARGERS 20, RAIDERS 6: Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes, Melvin Gordon gained 165 yards and visiting Los Angeles (7-2) got its sixth straight win.

The Raiders (1-8) have lost five straight and have been outscored 75-9 in the last nine quarters.

BEARS 34, LIONS 22: Mitchell Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, and the NFC North-leaders snapped a 10-game losing streak against division opponents.

Chicago (6-3) had dropped 9 of 10 against Detroit (3-6) but got its first victory over a division opponent since Oct. 31, 2016, against Minnesota.

BROWNS 28, FALCONS 16: Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes and fellow rookie Nick Chubb streaked 92 yards for a TD as Cleveland (3-6-1) won at home, ending a four-game losing streak.

Mayfield completed his first 13 passes and finished 17 of 20 for 216 yards. He threw a 28-yard scoring pass to Rashard Higgins, a 13-yarder to Chubb, and an 11-yarder to Duke Johnson.

The Falcons (4-5) had a three-game winning streak stopped.

WASHINGTON 16, BUCCANEERS 3: Alex Smith threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, and Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals for Washington (6-3), which forced four turnovers in a win at Tampa Bay (3-6).

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 403 yards for Tampa Bay, but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble on a sack inside the Washington 10. The Buccaneers finished with 501 yards and punted only once.

COLTS 29, JAGUARS 26: Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense forced a late turnover, allowing the Colts (4-5) to hold off visiting Jacksonville (3-6).

Tight end Eric Ebron had a career-high three touchdowns – including one on a 2-yard run – all in the first half.

BILLS 41, JETS 10: Matt Barkley stunningly sparked Buffalo’s bumbling offense with two touchdown passes, including one to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, and LeSean McCoy broke out of a season-long slump with 113 yards rushing and a pair of TD runs as the visiting Bills (3-7) handed the Jets (3-7) their fourth straight loss.

