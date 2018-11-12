Athens Fire Chief Brett Strout said Monday that the woman left homeless by a fire at her home on North Road was not injured, but the home was destroyed.

Strout said Lola Corson and her dog made it out safely from the fire that flattened her camper trailer, which had several additions built onto it. He said no one else was living at the house when the fire started about 11:24 a.m. Sunday on North Road in West Athens. Fire crews from Athens, Cornville, Harmony, Madison and Skowhegan, along with Emergency Medical Services from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan responded.

He said it appeared the fire started around a wood stove. Corson was not insured.

Disaster responders from the American Red Cross have responded to assist Corson with food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials. She is staying with her daughter until the Red Cross is able to put her up.

Over the next several days, the Red Cross will be in contact with Corson to provide financial assistance and community referrals as she begins to make her road to recovery, said Ann Kim, director of external communications for the American Red Cross, Maine Region.

Strout said the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. What was not destroyed by the fire was torn down to make sure the fire was 100 percent out, he said.

Strout said it wasn’t necessary to call in investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal because nobody was hurt and there was no evidence of suspicious activity.

