Would someone in this government please tell me why not a single candidate mentioned the fact that there is an affordable-housing crisis in Maine?

You want to bring more better-paying jobs to attract people – well, where are they going to live?

If you care at all, which, from what I have seen, nobody does, do your research! The waiting list for Section 8 housing assistance is seven to nine years!

The landlords and real estate brokers in this government are the biggest cause of this problem. How loud does someone have to scream for someone to hear us? Nothing will be done until you all listen.

Skip Trevithick

Saco

