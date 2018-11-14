So I grabbed my Maine Sunday Telegram, and as I walked into the house, I scanned the various headlines. I immediately burst out in laughter when I read, on the front page, “Poliquin concerned about vote process” (Nov. 11). At least Bruce Poliquin appears quite concerned about his own potential unemployment!

If Mr. Poliquin wins following the final vote accounting, will he be a “sore winner” as well?

Richard A. Epstein

Yarmouth

