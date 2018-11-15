I am flying my flag at halfway up, or down, for another tragedy.

I have put this flag up for a day or two, only to pull it down halfway before the day is over.

Another guy who has gone through life without love or recognition in high school or his workplace decides to kill a few people and become famous. They will put his name in the paper and on television.

Folks will write books about his life and maybe make a television special.

He will show them that he is person to be reckoned with.

Why, with all the technology available to law enforcement, can’t some of these potential killers be headed off at the pass? Report the quiet guy who keeps to himself and bothers no one, and has bought three semi-automatic assault rifles and two 9 mm handguns in the past three days. God forbid that the FBI or whomever might profile this potential murderer!

Until someone stops or arrests this person, before he picks his target and shoots your niece or son while they’re in the classroom learning to spell, I will just leave the flag at half-staff.

Greg Locke

Portland

