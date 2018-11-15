We have no monopoly on crackpots. Other countries have the same rate of mental illness as we do. The difference is guns. No guns, virtually no violence, get it? Maybe for farmers with foxes raiding their chickens, hunters who would qualify could rent them in season, I don’t know.

When I was a child, my Dad told me that if I ever went into the service, which most men had to back then, they would give me a gun, but other than that I didn’t need one. I did, they did, and I haven’t touched a gun since. End of story.

David Kennedy

Portland

