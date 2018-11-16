ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani government, already struggling with a crisis surrounding Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy charges after eight years on death row, now has to deal with “fake” images on social media purporting to show her leaving the country or out of Pakistan.

Although it was unclear who was behind the images, which prompted death threats to a lawmaker shown in one photograph, it was likely they were intended to whip up radical religious fervor over Bibi’s case.

Aasia Bibi is presented to journalists at a police station in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan, in 2017. Associated Press/Irum Asim

Radical Islamists have blocked Bibi’s freedom and demanded that she be publicly executed. They’ve also filed a petition to repeal her Supreme Court acquittal. The government says Bibi remains in Pakistan, at a secret location for her own protection, until the review process is finished.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned radical religious groups against using her plight to further their political aims with street protests.

He has defended the Supreme Court judges who on Oct. 21 acquitted the 54-year-old mother of five of blasphemy charges but has also acquiesced to Islamists that the acquittal be reviewed in an appeal process.

Blasphemy is a highly charged issue in Pakistan, where mere allegations or accusations that someone had insulted the Prophet Muhammad can incite mobs into a frenzy of violence. The charge also carries the death penalty and critics say the controversial blasphemy law is abused to settle religious scores.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed the “fake” postings Monday, one of which claims to show Bibi meeting Pope Francis. The photo is actually of Bibi’s daughter from two years ago. Bibi and her family have always maintained her innocence and say she never insulted the prophet.

Chaudhry said the images misidentifying Bibi also prompted death threats to a lawmaker in one photograph, Fazal Khan from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party. The lawmaker’s constituency is in a deeply conservative region in the country.

Bibi’s ordeal dates back to 2009 when she went to fetch water for herself and fellow farmworkers. Two Muslim women refused to drink from the same container as Bibi, who is Roman Catholic. The women later said Bibi had insulted the Prophet Muhammad, and she was charged with blasphemy. She was put on trial, convicted and sentenced to death in 2010.

After Bibi’s acquittal, the founder of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbak Party, Mohammed Afzal Qadri, issued a fatwa calling for the death of the three Supreme Court judges.

