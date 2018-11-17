As a supporter of Gov.-elect Maine Janet Mills, I am writing with a public request that she please, with all possible speed, restore Judy Taylor’s labor-history mural to its rightful place in the Maine Department of Labor building.

I can’t think of a more symbolic way that she could indicate her determination to restore the respect for the working folks of Maine that has been so sadly absent in the eight years of the LePage administration.

Dan Turner

Parsonsfield

