I’ve avoided writing about last week’s election results, but waking Monday to hear that Democratic Senator-elect Krysten Sinema will fill Jeff Flake’s seat in Arizona – gleefully motivates me. The gracious concession of Sinema’s Republican opponent Martha McSally (alongside her gallant golden retriever) was a vivid illustration of the way political discourse should be – and will be again.

We certainly did not experience a “Blue Wave.” But the tide, baby, is a changin’! And it’s not only blue – it’s female. Women lawmakers-elect from Maine to Michigan, Arizona to California and everywhere else: Congratulations and thank you for reaching out, stepping up and getting elected!

I’ve been somewhat comforted by our country’s leading historians – John Meacham, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Bob Woodward – who’ve been assuring us that we will survive this deplorable administration and the hamburger at the helm. I’m not only comforted – I’m optimistic! After all, Maine survived Paul LePage, eh? Congrats to Governor-elect Janet Mills!

Donald Trump’s sour scowl in Paris this past weekend was telling. Miffed, apparently, at French President Emmanuel Macron’s bold definition of patriotism vs. nationalism, he showed his true demeanor and character: i.e.,virtually none. Then, his skipping (because of either fog or rain) a ceremony honoring American lives lost in World War I was apparently the Secret Service’s fault. Nonsense. I’ll wager he was annoyed, and chose to sit it out and sulk – on Veterans Day.

The tide is certainly changing in America. It’s coming in steadily – a beautiful shade of blue. It’s lifting all boats and filling all sails – as it charts a true and steady course for 2020. Talk about a Thanksgiving!

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

