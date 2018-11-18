AUGUSTA — An Augusta man is accused of stealing an eclectic group of items over the past six months, including liquor, chips, DVDs, a pet hair remover, and two manhole covers belonging to the Greater Augusta Utility District.

David H. Dickens, 29, faces four separate indictments, each describing thefts that occurred in Augusta. The indictments were handed up Thursday by a Kennebec County grand jury at the Capital Judicial Center. Indictment is not an indication of guilt, only that there is enough evidence to go to trial.

The thefts of manhole covers – each of which weighs between 250-300 pounds, depending on diameter – occurred April 28 and 29.

Brian Tarbuck, general manager of the Greater Augusta Utility District, said the covers were taken from Green Street.

“Apparently a passerby noticed there was no manhole cover, and he called the (police department) and the PD called us,” Tarbuck said. He also said a similar theft occurred several years ago and a man and woman were charged at that time.

“You have to work hard to remove a manhole cover,” he added. “They weigh a lot; we use industrial magnets with levers to lift them off. They have to be pretty heavy to support certain weights and make sure trucks don’t run over them and pop them off.”

Tarbuck said the two covers stolen in April were recovered May 16 by the police. “Hats off to the fine folks at APD for finding stolen utility property,” he said Friday.

While the covers have no distinguishing marks, Tarbuck said the local scrapyard operators usually question anyone bringing them in for recycling since they are unusual items. The manhole covers cost the district $130-$230, again, depending on diameter, he said.

Tarbuck said so far there have been no accidents reported as a result of missing manhole covers. “We’ve been very lucky; it’s very, very dangerous for a motorist to put a wheel into one of these open holes or for a person to fall in.”

Dickens’ other charges include the May 27 theft of a pet hair remover device from Walgreens, the Sept. 19 theft of DVDs from Shaw’s and violating conditions of release, the Sept. 26 theft of liquor and potato chips from Hannaford on Cony Street and violation of condition of release.

A number of other people were indicted by the same grand jury:

• Scott A. Bagley, 53, of Waterville, unlawful possession of oxycodone, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of Methyline (a stimulant), and operating without a license, all July 2 in Waterville.

• Paul C. Caron, 39, of Benton, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a handgun; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime or injury Sept. 2 in Benton.

• Dustin A. Cayford, 28, of Waterville, sexual abuse of a minor age 14-15 Feb. 6 in Waterville

• Alton George Colby, 52, of East Boothbay, domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal trespass, and criminal mischief July 18 in Gardiner.

• Ryan E. Cote, 37, of Chelsea, operating after revocation and failure to give correct name July 6 in Manchester.

• Bruce A. Holt, 33, of Rockland, criminal operating under the influence, operating beyond license condition or restriction and violation of condition of release July 30 in Augusta.

• Michael Lee Karcher, 31, of Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal trespass Aug. 31 in Chelsea.

• Nicholas Lombardo, 64, of Depew, New York, unlawful trafficking in more than 1 pound of marijuana, unlawful furnishing of cocaine Aug. 20 in Waterville and criminal forfeiture of $81,302 seized the same day in Waterville.

• Robert Matteson, 43, of Augusta, two counts of unlawful sexual contact against a child under age 12 Feb. 2-May 4 in Augusta.

• Laura Stephanie Perkins, 36, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking of a wallet Dec. 5, 2017, in Augusta.

• Kevin J. Rice, 50, of Waterville, domestic violence assault, tampering with a victim and violation of a protective order July 24 in Waterville.

• Robert L. Robinson III, 34, of Augusta, three counts of possession of sexually explicit materials depicting children under 12 on Jan. 16 in Augusta.

• Colton Alexander Scott, 29, of Hallowell, operating under the influence and operating beyond license condition or restriction July 26 in Augusta.

• Robert J. Sears, 26, of South China, aggravated forgery involving a motor vehicle title May 9 in China.

• Joseph Forest Tilly, 36, of Albion, arson Jan. 26 and criminal use of explosives Jan. 26-Aug. 8, both in Albion.

•Toby S. Whitman, 46, of West Paris, theft by misapplication of more than $10,000 worth of property Jan. 1, 2016-Dec. 15, 2017, in Fayette.

