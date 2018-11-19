AUGUSTA — Two Brooklyn, New York, men arrested July 31 in Gardiner were indicted on drug trafficking charges by a Kennebec County grand jury sitting at the Capital Judicial Center.

Michael Antonio Nelson, 32, also known “GTown,” and Jahneiro Conrad Samuel Plummer, 27, are each accused of aggravated trafficking in more than 6 grams of heroin, aggravated trafficking in more than 32 grams of cocaine base and criminal forfeiture of $13,925, all on July 31. Nelson also was indicted on a charge of unlawful trafficking in cocaine base July 17 and unlawful trafficking in heroin/fentanyl July 30, both in Gardiner.

A third man, Clifford Sousa, 43, of Gardiner, who was arrested at the same time as Nelson and Plummer, pleaded guilty last week to unlawful trafficking in heroin and cocaine, and was sentenced to an initial nine months and one day in prison, with the remainder of the four-year term suspended while he spends two years on probation. At Sousa’s hearing, the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Katie Sibley, said Sousa allowed his Middle Street apartment to be used by the other two men to facilitate drug deals.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Two other people were also indicted on drug trafficking in separate cases by the same grand jury:

• Freeman Taylor, 45, also known as “Del,” of Warren, aggravated trafficking in fentanyl that allegedly occurred Nov. 8, 2017, in Vassalboro. Taylor has a prior conviction for aggravated trafficking in March 2015 in Kennebec County.

• Jonathan Fuller, 28, of Hallowell, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base July 5 in Augusta.

