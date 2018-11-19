NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United States next year.
The band is adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20.
The band has mostly played in Europe in recent years. “It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” Mick Jagger said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.
The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of “Blue & Lonesome,” which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.
-
Sports
Rams rally to wild win over Chiefs
-
Local & State
Housing crunch at issue as Portland council changes short-term rental rules
-
Nation & World
Captain of Camden charter vessel awaits trial in Virgin Islands on seaman's manslaughter charge
-
Sports
Monday's NBA roundup: 76ers remain hot at home
-
Sports
Monday's NHL roundup: Maple Leafs extend winning streak