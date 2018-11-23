LOS ANGELES — Danilo Gallinari hit three free throws with three seconds left to tie it in regulation and finished with 20 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Memphis 112-107 on Friday to end the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points. Mike Conley scored 19 points before fouling out with 2:51 left in regulation.

Harrell scored five points in OT for the Clippers.

The Grizzlies had an opportunity to tie it in overtime but Avery Bradley stole the ball from Garrett Temple with 5.3 seconds to play. Bradley was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, NETS 102: Derrick Rose scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Minnesota beat Brooklyn in New York.

Rose was 11 of 17 from the field, helping Minnesota get back on track after dropping two straight.

Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

CAVALIERS 121, 76ERS 112: Jordan Clarkson scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Rodney Hood had 25 point and Cleveland stunned Philadelphia, snapping the 76ers’ perfect home record.

Philadelphia entered as the NBA’s lone undefeated team at home at 10-0, while the Cavaliers were 0-8 on the road with the worst overall record in the league at 2-14. What appeared to be a mismatch on paper was anything but on the court.

RAPTORS 125, WIZARDS 107: Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry scored 15 points and Toronto won its fourth straight game, beating Washington in Toronto.

PISTONS 116, ROCKETS 111: Reggie Jackson scored 19 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as host Detroit beat Houston.

KNICKS 114, PELICANS 109: Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 27 points, rookie Alonzo Trier had a career-high 25, and New York rallied in the fourth quarter to beat visiting New Orleans.

SPURS 111, PACERS 100: LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead San Antonio to a victory in Indianapolis.

THUNDER 109, HORNETS 104: Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and host Oklahoma City held off a late rally by Charlotte, completing a regular-season sweep of the Hornets.

HEAT 103, BULLS 96: Josh Richardson scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Miami win in Chicago.

NOTES

WARRIORS: The team said star Stephen Curry wasn’t injured after two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway on Friday.

Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car, the California Highway Patrol said.

Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche, CHP Officer Herman Baza said. Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

