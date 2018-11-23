The Portland Public Library was forced to close early Friday because there was no heat in the building.

Library officials said in a Facebook post that they were closing the building to the public shortly before 11 a.m. because of an unexpected problem with the heating system. The problem is currently being evaluated.

Materials due Friday are now due Monday.

The closure did not affect the library’s branch locations.

