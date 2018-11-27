In the waning days of the LePage administration, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services is requesting a stay of a judge’s order that would compel the administration to implement Medicaid expansion.
Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy ruled on Nov. 21 that Maine DHHS had to implement Medicaid expansion by Dec. 5, a move that would make about 70,000 additional Mainers eligible for health insurance. Murphy ruled that the LePage administration had to follow a law approved by voters in November 2017.
The stay request, filed Monday with the state’s Business and Consumer Court, argued that implementing Medicaid expansion would have “far-reaching negative consequences” and would “prompt a fiscal crisis by requiring the expenditure of funds needed to provide care for the even poorer population that currently receives (Medicaid) services.”
Voters approved Medicaid expansion – a key component of the Affordable Care Act – 59 to 41 percent in the 2017 referendum, but the LePage administration has refused to implement it, arguing that funds were not available to do so. Gov. Paul LePage has been a steadfast Medicaid expansion opponent, vetoing previous efforts by the Legislature to expand the program for low-income and disabled Mainers.
Gov.-elect Janet Mills, a Democrat replacing a Republican administration, has vowed to implement Medicaid expansion “on day one” if it hasn’t already been put in place when she assumes office in January.
This story will be updated.
