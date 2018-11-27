U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin said Tuesday he requested a recount in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race to address what he portrayed as a “chaotic” and circus-like situation surrounding the use of ranked-choice voting on Election Day.

Speaking to reporters before flying back to Washington, D.C., Poliquin said it would be “very irresponsible” for him to simply walk away from the election. The Republican incumbent trails Democratic challenger Jared Golden by roughly 3,500 votes following the country’s first ranked-choice voting tabulation in a congressional election.

“This is a very big deal to make sure every vote in Maine is accurately counted, and I think it’s time that we have real ballots counted by real people, real ballots counted by real people instead of this black box that computes who wins and who loses,” Poliquin said at the Portland Jetport.

Poliquin filed a formal recount request with the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, triggering a process that could take up to a month to complete.

Maine voters have endorsed the use of ranked-choice voting twice at the ballot box – once to implement it in November 2016 and then again in June to thwart legislators’ attempts to halt the process.

