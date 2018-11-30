John Wulp, the legendary Vinalhaven theater director who turned fishermen in actors, died Tuesday at age 90.

Wulp spent many years in New York and won a Tony Award in 1978 for his revival of “Dracula” on Broadway, but his lasting impact is on the hundreds of islanders he turned into theater lovers, said Dylan Jackson of Vinalhaven, who worked with Wulp on productions for more than 30 years.

“For myself, personally, and for a lot of other people, our experience with him either set us on paths that we have followed the rest of our lives or influenced the paths we took, or it helped us develop our mature personalities, express ourselves and have confidence and be comfortable with ourselves. Those lessons had a huge influence on my life.”

Wulp died Tuesday in Rockport. He moved to Vinalhaven in the early 1990s and produced many of his plays on North Haven.

