BATH

Red Cross holding blood drive Thursday

An American Red Cross blood drive is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross bus, located at St. Mary’s Parking Lot, 144 Lincoln St.

The event is sponsored by Bath Knights of Columbus. For more details, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org for an appointment.

KENNEBUNK

Trumpeter’s concert will be held Saturday

The Portland Trumpet Ensemble will present a Trumpeter’s Christmas concert of holiday music at 3 p.m. Saturday in the historic Christ Church on Dane Street.

For more details, call Jane King at 985-8795.

WELLS

Library offers Legos, Rubik’s Cube puzzle

Children’s and teen programs this week at the Wells Public Library will include a Random Fandom: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms session at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for fifth-graders and older children.

The Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday. Participants of all ages are invited to build master creations with Legos provided by the library. There will be Rubik’s cubes on hand with instructions on how to solve the puzzle.

Adults are invited to join in a Lunch and Learn session titled “My One Word” at noon Friday. The event is intended to inspire those who tend to break new resolutions or have difficulty getting motivated. This intention-setting method of goal attainment will be presented at the library by author, registered nurse, and holistic health coach Karen Creamer.

All events are free.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

BIDDEFORD

Wildlife science event to be held for youths

The McArthur Public Library will host the following events this week at 270 Main St.:

A wildlife science event with 4-H STEM Ambassadors will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Youths ages 9 to 15 will learn about animal tracks, food webs, animal skulls and skins.

Teen & Tween Game, Gadget & Gift Drop-In will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday for kids to make and take crafts, tabletop games and video games. They can try out some of the library’s interactive tech gadgets, such as Dash and Dot the robots, Cubelets blocks and Makey Makey invention kits. For more details, call 284-4181.

City hosts lighting of menorah, tree

Downtown Biddeford will ring in the holiday season with a variety of events this Friday, including the lighting of a Hanukkah menorah and the city’s Christmas tree, and the arrival of Santa at City Square.

From 3 to 5 p.m., Reilly’s Bakery will host free cookie decorating, students from the Biddeford Middle School Chorus will sing carols and McArthur Library will offer crafts in its children’s room.

At 5:30, City Square will host the menorah lighting, with music from Congregation Etz Chaim and the Salvation Army Brass Band, followed by a visit from Santa, who will arrive to light the Christmas tree.

Also in City Square, New Life Church members are planning special surprises and the Biddeford Recreation Department will provide make-your-own s’mores.

Children can get a free photo with Santa, courtesy of McKenney Photography, from 6:15 to 8 p.m. near City Square. Free sleigh rides will also run through the downtown until 8 p.m.

Several retail shops and ArtWalk venues will remain open until 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., City Theater will present “A Christmas Carol: The Musical.” The show runs Friday and Saturday nights, plus Sunday matinees, through Dec. 16, and tickets are available on the City Theater website and at the box office for $20.

The Heart of Biddeford, in partnership with the City of Biddeford, the business community, property owners and residents, fosters economic development by supporting existing businesses, attracting new businesses, promoting the downtown through events and working to beautify the urban core. Information about the organization and the festival can be found at www.heartofbiddeford.org and on Heart of Biddeford’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Delilah Poupore at 284-8520 or at [email protected]

Tree-lighting includes personalized doves

The Southern Maine Health Care Auxiliary will hold Tree of Life tree-lighting ceremonies at 5 p.m. Wednesday at SMHC Medical Center campuses at 1 Medical Center Drive in Biddeford and 25 June St. in Sanford.

For more than three decades, the SMHC Auxiliary has held its annual Tree of Life campaign to support life-saving care at SMHC’s emergency departments in Biddeford and Sanford. Each December, the Auxiliary invites the community to attend simultaneous tree-lighting events in the lobbies of the Biddeford and Sanford medical centers. Tree of Life sponsors will receive personalized doves with the tribute’s name written in calligraphy by a member of the Auxiliary Board. The names of loved ones will be read aloud and doves placed on the tree. The doves are later given to sponsors as keepsakes.

To make a gift and purchase a dove, call SMHC’s Development Office at 283-7251.

All gifts directly support patient care in SMHC’s emergency departments.

The event will include homemade baked goods and holiday music performed by local musicians.

BELFAST

Midcoast Actors’ Studio performs ‘Snow Queen’

Midcoast Actors’ Studio will present the holiday classic “The Snow Queen” this weekend and next at the Crosby Center, at 96 Church St.

Performance times are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and again on Dec. 14 and 15. Matinees will be offered at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again on Dec. 15 and 16.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older and $7 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased at midcoastactors.org in advance or at the door.

For more information, call 370-7592 or email [email protected]

KENNEBUNKPORT

Alzheimer’s, dementia are presentation’s focus

First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will host a special presentation of “Coping with the Holidays and Alzheimer’s & Dementia” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 141 North St.

If you or someone you know is providing support or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, consider attending the free and informal presentation.

Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 967-3897.

WESTBROOK

Craft fair offers jewelry, wood products, cards

The Highland Lake Grange annual craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Route 302 and Hardy Road.

There will be assorted knitted, crocheted and sewn items; home décor; crafts; jewelry; photography; cards and images; wood products; Christmas ornaments; a bake sale; and lunch items.

