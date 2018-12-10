WELLS

Traveling group offers look at unsafe driving

The International Save a Life Tour, a driving-safety awareness program presented by Matrix Entertainment of Grand Rapids, Michigan, visited Wells High School in mid-October to present information and a dose of reality about distracted and impaired driving.

The day began with a morning presentation to a schoolwide assembly followed by students experiencing virtual reality on two simulators, one complete with a distracting cellphone and another that mimicked the experience of driving under the influence of alcohol.

SCARBOROUGH

Credit union awards $25,000 to nonprofits

Town & Country Federal Credit Union recently awarded funds totaling $25,000 to eight area nonprofits as part of its recent Better Neighbor Fund Grants program.

Receiving $5,000 each were the Chenette Scholarship Fund program for Thornton Academy and Old Orchard Beach High School students pursuing civic engagement and entrepreneurial studies; Camp Sunshine’s Family Sponsorship Program, which helps families of children with life-threatening illnesses attend camp; and the Frannie Peabody Center, to support the Emergency Food Fund that provides nutritional assistance for clients living with HIV/AIDS in Maine.

Receiving $2,000 each were the First Lutheran Church for its Give a Child a Chance initiative, which provides tuition to preschool programs for needy local families; the Gym Dandies Children’s Circus, to support preparation and skills development for the children’s performance group’s next national appearance; Hope Acts, to replace beds and other furnishings for Hope House, a residential home supporting asylum-seekers in Maine; the Spurwink Child Abuse Program, to provide forensic medical exams for youths in Maine who are abused or neglected; and the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, to bring science, visual arts and theater programs to children at the Portland Family Shelter’s summer school in 2019.

To learn more, visit www.tcfcu.com.

CAMDEN

Group presents plans for recovery residence

The Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition will present plans for its proposed purchase of a 63 Washington St. property at a town meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the French Conference Room at the Camden Town Office building at Elm and Washington streets.

The three-story Washington Street home being considered has served the needs of local women since 1896, more recently providing for elderly women and men unable to live independently. The home will now serve as housing for women struggling with substance use disorder.

The proposed recovery residence will provide supportive housing and wrap-around services, such as job placement, child care, medical and behavioral health care and transportation, for up to six women and their children. Potential residents will live in the house, getting support for creating stability in family and moving to live independently, free of substance use disorder.

For more details, call the Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition at 701-1182.

YARMOUTH

Actors’ group musical receives $4,000 boost

The Royal River Community Players recently received a $4,000 grant from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. The funds will help with the production costs of “Alice, An Original Musical,” adapted from the Lewis Carroll novels by Yarmouth playwright Kathleen Connelly, with the musical score written by Rudy Gabrielson and Henry Garrou.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant,” said Melina Roberts, executive board member of the Royal River Community Players, who, with board members Marlene Wagner and David Ray, worked to secure the grant. “The Maine Community Foundation has given us a generous donation to assist with the costs of this production. With more than 40 cast members to costume, and many scene changes, lights, staging and props, the help is needed, and greatly appreciated.”

“Alice, An Original Musical” will be presented on Jan. 18-19 and Jan. 25-26 at 7 p.m., and on the 20 and 26 at 2 p.m., at the Harraseeket Grange Hall in Freeport. Tickets are available now at http://royalrivercommunityplayers.com.

