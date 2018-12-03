Skowhegan police and school district administrators are taking seriously a threat posted on social media Sunday morning to have someone shoot up Skowhegan Area High School “and leave a few students in a bloody pool.”

Police Chief David Bucknam said Monday morning that he has added a police officer for security at the high school. School Administrative District 54 posted on its website that the threat is not believed to be credible, but they are not taking any chances.

“As with all school threats, we take this very seriously and are following our regular school-day safety protocols,” a notification reads on the SAD 54 web site. “We believe our schools are safe. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to reach out to your school’s principal.”

The threat is on the Facebook page of someone calling himself Osama Kingdata, but refers to another person called Jesus Wellington Kong as the one who would hire others to do the shooting.

The first post appeared at 7:08 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2: “Just a fact,.,,, I wouldn’t post the military I am joining on facebook,,,,because,,,,,i am the man that keeps threatening to shoot up skowhegan area high school and leave a few students in a bloody pool,,,,now and days shooting up a school is really cool,,,,if you ain’t shooting up a school you just ain’t cool,,,, yup and part of rules is temporarily shutting down a school,,,, because this man named jesus wellington kong is considering hiring Amy taylor granddaughter to shoot up skowhegan area high school it would be interesting,,,,

A second post six minutes later at 7:14 a.m. reads: “New video coming soon,,,.., from the man that not only threatened to hire Amy Taylor’s granddaughter to commit a mass shooting at skowhegan area high school,,,, the man also has a promising military career,,,,,watch out ,,,, new video coming soon,,,,”

The threat is the third in a string of violent, online postings this year, the first of which forced SAD 54 schools to be closed in February.

Schools were closed Feb. 28 after officials were alerted to a social media post showing an image of an AR-15 assault rifle accompanied by a threat.

The post on Snapchat said, “Skowhegan, February 28, 2018 you’re all DEAD.” The post later was circulated on other social media sites.

The image was of the AR-15 assault rifle, which is like the one used Feb. 14 in a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people, including 14 students.

Three boys were taken away in handcuffs from Skowhegan Area High School in February after a second threat was posted on social media threatening violence. Two of the boys were charged with felonies. Because they are juveniles, the names of the boys were not released.

The boys in that case — one a Skowhegan Area High School freshman, the other a sophomore — were arrested and taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Both were to be charged with class C felony terrorizing, punishable as an adult by up to five years in prison, authorities said at the time.

Bucknam said Monday that the courts and the office of probation are handling the cases, but could not discuss it further because of their age.

The SAD 54 notification was posted on Monday, Dec. 03, 2018 at 09:43.

“Good morning, Please be aware that the Skowhegan Police Department has been investigating threats made on social media by an individual who is believed to be out of state and have been working with state and federal law enforcement to follow-up. Police became aware of these threats over the weekend and as of last night, have been in regular contact with school administration.

“The threat is not believed to be credible. As with all school threats, we take this very seriously and are following our regular school-day safety protocols. We believe our schools are safe. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to reach out to your school’s principal. Thank you, MSAD54.”

Bucknam said in a text message to the Morning Sentinel that the online threat is being investigated.

“Yes we take this seriously,” he said. “We are currently investigating this threat. At this time there does not seem to be any credible evidence as to the threat. He has done similar things out in Florida if you Google his name.

“The police department and school are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the kids in MSAD 54. Investigation ongoing. I have added an additional officer at the school. If at any point we need to elevate school posture we will.”

This story will be updated.

