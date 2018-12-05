Portland police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they believe followed a woman home, forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her, and who may be responsible for a separate attempted burglary in the same neighborhood.

The assault took place Nov. 15 around 6 p.m., when a woman was opening the door to her Woodford Street apartment and a man forced her inside and assaulted her, police said.

The woman reported the assault Dec 1., and described her assailant as a white man in his 30s with a pasty complexion and a patchy brown beard. He was estimated to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was seen wearing a blue New England Patriots knit cap and a puffy jacket that was gray or blue, and blue jeans.

Portland police Lt. Robert Martin declined to describe any details of the alleged assault inside the apartment.

The second incident occurred Dec. 4 about 5:30 p.m., when a man found someone trying to force his way into his home through a window. The Highland Street resident confronted the man and there was a brief fight. The would-be burglar ran down Highland Street to Brighton Avenue, where he turned inbound.

The Highland Street resident described the burglar as a white man about 6 feet tall, in his 30s with a pale complexion and dark facial hair. He was wearing prescription glasses and was dressed in dark clothing, including a hoodie. The man who filed the complaint believed the burglar was under the influence of narcotics.

Police have added patrols in the Deering Highlands area and are paying extra attention to the neighborhood, Martin said.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Portland Police at 874-8575.

